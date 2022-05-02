WEATHER STORY

After a cool & windy day Monday, high pressure will rapidly rebuild with warming temperatures. Initially, winds will shift back to the north late Monday into Tuesday, rapidly clearing out the clouds and setting up slight offshore flow Tuesday into Wednesday. The building ridge along with the offshore flow will mean much warmer temperatures mid-week after a cool day on Monday.



Rain chances continue to look slim with a weak system passing Friday into Saturday which could bring light precipitation to Northern California. Whether any drops will reach as far south as the Monterey Bay Area remains in question.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

***GALE WARNING***

… from the National Weather Service in Monterey

… in effect until 3AM Tuesday for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas.



*Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet at 10 seconds possible.



*Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.



Rest of Monday: Decreasing clouds and gusty northwesterly onshore winds. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s on the coast and 60s to low 70s inland.

Overnight: Mostly clear with some patchy low clouds possible toward the southern portion of coastal Monterey Bay. Lighter winds and most lows in the 40s.



Tuesday: Gusty northerly winds develop over the hills overnight into Tuesday morning bringing dryer air into the region. Expect mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures with highs in the 60s to mid 70s on the coast and 70s to low 80s inland.



Extended: We’ll see warmer than normal weather for most of the rest of the week with lighter onshore winds. Clouds increase Friday as a system slides by to our north. Some light precipitation may make it as far south as the Santa Cruz Mountains.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 74ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 10th – 16th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”