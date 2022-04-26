A Gale Of A Tale

WEATHER STORY

Expect gusty northwest flow on and off at the surface for the early part of the week which will keep coastal areas a bit cool & windy along with keeping a few low clouds in the forecast. A passing trough our or north will also help cool off inland areas through mid-week with some overall warming expected into the weekend. The weather will remain dry, but there are some wet signals in the models for the first week of May.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

***GALE WARNING***

… from the National Weather Service in Monterey

… in effect until 9PM Tuesday for the near coastal waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

… in effect until 3AM Wednesday from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas



*Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 14 feet at 14 seconds possible.



*Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

Tuesday: Passing high clouds with some low cloudcover on the coast. Gusty northwesterly onshore winds continue, but the air will cool with coastal highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s and upper 60s to mid 70s inland.

ADVERTISING https://226a325402ef054e4a06339fb01eb64a.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

Overnight: While the cool winds will mostly die down, breezy conditions will linger over the hills and in some valley locations. Patchy low clouds and potential fog will develop around the bay. Lows in the 40s for most of the region.



Wednesday: Another cool & windy day for most areas with coastal highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s and upper 60s to mid 70s inland.



Extended: Cool again on Thursday under mostly sunny skies. High is in the 50s-60s for most areas with some 70s farther inland. Gusty northwesterly onshore winds will continue. Some overall warming expected this weekend.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 4th – 10th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”