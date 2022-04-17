Sunny, Seasonable Easter Sunday

WEATHER STORY

Drier, slightly warmer conditions Easter Sunday, the calm before the next storm. Clouds will be on the increase Monday before a weak weather system passes by to our north. Rain will be possible from Monterey Bay northward late Monday into Tuesday, though totals look to be less than previous storm. Mid-week we'll dry out, but it will be short lived.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Overnight: Mostly clear skies, with temperatures dipping into the 30s for inland locations, upper 30s and 40s along the coast. Patchy frost is possible.

Easter Sunday: Dry, mostly sunny, but blustery. Coastal temps upper 50s to low 60s, inland warmer with upper 60s to mid 70s. Breezy conditions will develop in the afternoon.

Monday: Increasing clouds. Mild and breezy with coastal highs in the 60s, inland highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Extended: A third weather system approaches late Wednesday into Thursday. This storm looks to pack more of a punch as far as rain totals go, with widespread showers lasting into Friday morning. Temperatures will remain at to slightly below seasonable most of the week, with gusty winds as each system passes.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 24th – 30th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Summer: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”