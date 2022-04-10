April Showers

WEATHER STORY

Enjoy a sunny, mild & breezy Sunday. Rain returns Monday! While not a strong storm system by any means, you can expect light to moderate rain with chilly & breezy onshore winds. Another system brings a similar chance of rain on Thursday.



Air Quality: GOOD TO MODERATE



***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters from Pigeon Point in the north to Point Piedras Blancas in the south extended until 3AM Monday.



*Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 10 to 16 feet expected.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

Rest of Sunday: Another pleasant day with seasonable to slightly warm temperatures. Mostly clear skies, with gusty northwesterly winds at times. Clouds will increase late ahead of an approaching cold front. Highs won't change much, with mainly 60s along the coast, 70s inland.



Overnight: Increasing clouds. Breezy north/northwesterly winds at times. Expect lows in the coast in the 40s to low 50s with upper 30s to 40s inland.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with light rain showers starting before noon around the coast. Light showers will continue through most of the day pushing further inland, tapering off by the evening. Temperatures will fall a few more degrees, with upper 50s to mid-60s along the coast, 70s inland. Breezy conditions will persist as the system passes.



Extended: The Central Coast will dry out for a couple of days before another system moves in which could bring additional rain late in the week. Cooler temps are expected through mid-week before warming up slightly heading into the weekend.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 80ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 18th – 24th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Summer: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”