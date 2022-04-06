Clever Title About The Heat Here

WEATHER STORY

I hope you have your jorts ready. Two days of spring heat begins on Wednesday.

A strong ridge of high pressure builds over the West Coast sending temperatures soaring. Light offshore flow in the low levels will help the hot, dry air make it all the way to the beaches with many areas reaching the 80s-90s through Thursday. The ridge moves far enough east to allow the onset of onshore flow Friday, however, which will bring cooler, foggier weather to the coast. We’ll be more seasonable this weekend before a cool but kind of dry weather system slides in from the north. There is a slight chance of rain late Monday into Tuesday.



Air Quality: GOOD



*Beach Hazards*

… until Wednesday evening for all beaches.

*A moderate period northwest swell at 13 to 16 seconds associated with swell heights over 11 feet arrives early Tuesday morning, impacting area beaches through Wednesday night.



High risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents. Larger breaking waves in the surf zone may be possible.

*Stay well away from the shoreline, expect dangerous, potentially deadly high risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents. Beachcombing is not advised during this timeframe. Stay of coastal rocks and jetties. Keep children close, keep pets on leashes, and never turn your back to the ocean. This swell may also provide occasional larger breaking waves in the surf zone from 18 to 22 feet.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

Rest of Wednesday: Sunny and unseasonably hot with highs in the 70s-80s for the coast and 80s to 90ºF inland. Mostly calm winds, but offshore flow will lower humidity values and thus will slightly enhance fire danger. Stay alert!

Overnight: Skies will remain clear due to continued offshore flow. Temperatures will be quite mild following the daytime heat, with most lows bottoming out in the high 40s and low 50s.



Thursday: Sunny and hotter yet. Offshore morning winds will push hot, dry air to the coast early with a light sea breeze kicking in late. Widespread 80s-90s for highs.

Extended: Onshore flow returns to the coast Friday, cooling things and bringing the threat of some localized fog. Inland areas will remain hot, though near-coastal valleys will begin the cooling process as well. All areas will then slowly cool through the weekend into early next week. Rain will be possible starting Monday.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 80ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 14th - 20th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Summer: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”