Slightly Cooler Before Significant Warm-Up

WEATHER STORY

A progressive yet flat storm track will continue to enforce onshore flow, keeping temperatures seasonable. A weather system to the north will pass by Sunday into Monday and could produce a little coastal drizzle, and a very slight cool down, but otherwise, expect the Central Coast to remain dry.



Air Quality: GOOD TO MODERATE

Overnight: Increasing clouds throughout the night, temperatures along the coast will be 40s, inland cooler with upper 30s to low 40s.

***GALE WARNING***

...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos California out to 10 nm, from 9AM to 9PM Sunday.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet at 15 seconds expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm, from 9AM Sunday to 3AM Monday.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 9 to 14 feet at 15 seconds expected.

Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions

Sunday: Patchy fog possible around sunrise. A few clouds will continue to stick around the coast, while inland you can expect gradual clearing to mostly sunny skies, with a few high clouds in the afternoon. A slight cool down, the upper 50s, and 60s along the coast, upper 60s and 70s inland. Breezy westerly winds, gusty at times.

Monday: Similar conditions to Sunday. Slow clearing of clouds in the morning to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm ever so slightly. Patchy low clouds could linger near the coast. Highs will mostly be in the 60s for coastal areas, inland mostly 70s with a few upper 60s. Breezy, gusty at times, throughout the afternoon.



Extended: High pressure will build in next week with much warmer weather expected starting Tuesday. High temperatures inland will once again be in recording-breaking territory.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 10th - 16th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Summer: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”