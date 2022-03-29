Spring, But Like The Cool & Windy Version

WEATHER STORY

Just like that, the first strong storm system of 2022 has come and gone. We will now enter a period of blustery northwest flow which will keep temperatures cool and some low cloudcover in the forecast. We’ll slowly warm up through the end of the week—especially inland, but coastal areas will be seasonable at best. A weak system will pass by Sunday into Monday but it is looking pretty dry at the moment.



Air Quality: GOOD

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with patchy drizzle on the coast, mostly sunny inland. Winds out of the northwest will be breezy for most of the day both inland and at the coast. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Overnight: Coastal clouds will continue to push onshore after dark. Fog will likely develop around the bay and within inland valleys. Sea breezes mostly die down, but breezy conditions will stick around over the hills. Expect lows in the low 40s inland with mid to higher 40s at the coast.

Wednesday: Breezy to gusty northwesterly onshore flow with partly cloudy skies on the coast and mostly sunny skies inland. Slightly warmer with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.



***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas in effect from 9AM Wednesday until 3AM Thursday.



*Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet at 17 seconds

expected.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.





Extended: We’ll warm up a bit Thursday and Friday with seasonable weather expected into the weekend. A weak system will pass by Sunday into Monday which will bring some extra clouds. We’ll have to watch for rain chances, but it is a bit far out for now.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 6th - 12th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Summer: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”