Rain & Wind Tonight

WEATHER STORY

A weather system, likely to be the most significant storm since the start of the year, will bring rain to the region tonight. The first band of moderate to briefly heavy rain will arrive this evening with light to moderate rain following into the overnight. There will be a break for most areas early Monday before the actual low passes just to the south of the Central Coast. The low will bring scattered showers throughout the day and a chance of isolated thunderstorms. Rain totals will be in inches for the coastal mountains--potentially up to 4" for isolated spots in the Santa Lucias. Flash flooding and debris flows will be possible on/near recent burn scar areas, especially in the Santa Lucias. Most cities around Monterey Bay will likely pick up 0.25"-1.00" of rain over the period. Conditions may change, so please stay tuned to our forecast. I'll have live updates at 5PM and 11PM on on KION and 10PM on the Central Coast CW.

Air Quality: GOOD

Sunday: Partly cloudy with increasing southerly winds. This wind shift will switch up temperatures a bit with areas like Santa Cruz remaining in the upper 50s, but areas like Salinas approaching 70ºF. Most other areas will be in the middle. Increasing clouds will moderate temperatures later in the day. Southerly winds will become gusty at times as the afternoon progresses, especially in the higher terrain and on the exposed coast. Rain begins after dark.



**WIND ADVISORY**

… for the higher terrain of the entire viewing area as well as the coast of Monterey County in effect from 2PM Sunday until 5AM Monday.



*South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.



*Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.



Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.



***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters of Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties including Monterey Bay in effect from 3PM Sunday until 3AM Monday (expires at 9PM for Monterey Bay)



-South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40t along with 7 to 11ft seas at 16sec.



-Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.





*Flash Flood Watch*

… for the Colorado Fire and Dolan Fire burn scars along the Big Sur Coast. In effect from Sunday 7pm to early Monday 6am.

Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. There is potential for power outages and slides across Highway 1.



National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the Dolan Fire burn scar, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.



You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Overnight: A band of moderate to briefly heavy rain will pass from west to east across the viewing area beginning around 7PM and lasting into the overnight, slowly tapering off toward dawn. Winds will be gustiest with the initial onset of rain then taper off as well. Lows in the 40s.

Monday: Partly cloudy and cooler. After an initial tranquil start, showers and perhaps a few isolated thunderstorms will develop as the cold core of the system moves by to our self. Showers will be more numerous south of Monterey Bay. Thunderstorms are most likely in the south and also in eastern San Benito County into the Central Valley. Cooler and breezy at times with highs in the 50s.

Extended: By Tuesday dry, seasonable weather will return through the week. Temperatures warm slightly heading into the weekend.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 4th - 10th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Summer: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”