Weekend Starts Off Sunny

We’ll have some ups and downs in temperatures over the next week as weather systems pass by to our north. This will create situations where we’ll alternate between onshore and offshore flow. Onshore winds return on Saturday which will bring cooler coastal temps and even some clouds. Those clouds will thicken late Saturday into Sunday as a system passes by to our north. We could even see some coastal drizzle into Sunday morning. Temps will warm once again on Monday before another system brings light rain to the region on Tuesday.



Air Quality: GOOD

Overnight: Another cold night closes in after dark. Clear skies and similar temperatures to Thursday night with lows in the mid 30s to low 40s on the coast and upper 20s to 30s inland. Patchy frost is possible.

Saturday: The day will start with some patchy low clouds around the coast, but will clear to mostly sunny skies for the majority of the day. Onshore flow will kick back in cooling temperatures, with coastal highs in the low 60s. Inland areas will remain warm with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. Breezy for inland valleys in the afternoon. By evening low and high clouds will begin to increase.

Sunday: Drizzle possible early in the morning. Clouds will begin to clear by the afternoon, though a few will continue to linger near the coast. Highs will be slightly cooler inland with upper 60s, coastal locations will remain similar to Saturday, upper 50s to low 60s.



Extended: Temps will warm up on Monday before another system arrives on Tuesday. This system could actually bring some light rain to the region, but it is more likely in the north.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 19th – 25th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”