Sunny, Mild, Dry for Days

WEATHER STORY

High pressure will rule the weather on the West Coast for the next week! General offshore flow will persist day to day keeping temperatures seasonable to slightly warm for this time of year. Rain will remain a memory until the ridge breaks down.



Air Quality: GOOD to MODERATE

Sunday: Cool start to the day. By the afternoon expect another round of 60s, sprinkled with a 70s. Plenty of sunshine for the entire Central Coast, possible to see a few high passing clouds.

Overnight: Clear and mild. Chilly lows, mostly 40s along the coast. Low 40s to 30s inland, with a few 20s for interior valley locations. The coolest locations could see areas of patchy frost.

Monday: Temperatures will cool slightly, as a weak upper low moves into our region. Highs will still be seasonable. Mostly 60s and sunny.



Extended: Sunny, mild, and dry for the next week. The beginning of the week will cool slightly, with a chance to see a few more clouds. The ridge of high pressure will build back in by mid-week, warming temperatures back up. Watching a weak system heading into the weekend. As of now, rain chances look slim, if any. The better chance of possible showers could arrive the first week of February.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 30th – February 5th calls for the likelihood of NEAR NORMAL temperatures and ABOVE precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”