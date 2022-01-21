It’s All Sunshine this Weekend

WEATHER STORY

High pressure will rule the weather on the West Coast for the next week or two! General offshore flow will persist day to day keeping temperatures seasonable to slightly warm for this time of year. Rain will remain a memory until the ridge breaks down, but that may be two weeks away.



Air Quality: GOOD to MODERATE

***GALE WARNING***

...from 9AM Friday to 3AM Saturday.

WHAT…northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 5 to 15kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

WHERE…Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm.

WHEN…For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM Friday to 3 AM PST Saturday.

IMPACTS…Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

Overnight: Breezy to even gusty at times until sunrise. Mostly clear, with lows in the 30s inland, and mostly low 40s at the coast.

Saturday: Cool start to the day. By the afternoon expect another round of 60s, mixed with a few 70s. Winds will decrease, but could still be breezy at times. Plenty of sunshine for the entire Central Coast, possible to see a few high passing clouds.

Sunday: More of the same! Sunny and dry, with temperatures in the 60s. sprinkled with a few 70s.



Extended: Sunny to mostly sunny with seasonable to slightly warm highs through the weekend. Some cooling early next week with the influx of a few clouds, before warming slightly mid-week. Overall, tranquil and dry.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 29th – February 4th calls for the likelihood of BELOW temperatures and near-normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”