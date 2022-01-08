Cool Night, Warm Sunday

WEATHER STORY

The rest of the weekend is looking nice with seasonable, dry conditions continuing as high pressure sits off to our east. It will slightly strengthen on Sunday. Two weak weather systems may impact our area next week but neither are looking all that interesting.

Overnight: Patchy fog and frost possible for interior valleys. Mostly clear. Lows will be cooler with low 40s around the coast, low to upper 30s inland.



Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Monday: Clouds will be on the increase as a weak system approaches. However, the airmass will stay mild and rain chances very slight, if any. Temperatures will cool slightly but no dramatic change expected, highs mostly in the low to mid 60s inland, upper 50s to low 60s along the coast.



Extended: Slightly warmer temperatures are expected beyond Monday with the next weak system getting close to us on Thursday. Into the following weekend, conditions look to clear out and temperatures will remain fairly seasonable.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 16th – 22nd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”