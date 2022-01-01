Another Chilly Morning to Start Your Sunday

Air Quality: GOOD to MODERATE for all reporting.

WEATHER STORY

Rain is in the rearview in the short term as we start the new year on a cool but dry note. A weak weather system will bring a reinforcing blow of cool, dry air which will lead to frigid mornings on Saturday and Sunday. Frost is likely inland and will be patchy all the way to the coast. The next weather system arrives on Tuesday but it looks very weak at the moment. Temperatures will warm up slightly next week.

***FREEZE WARNING***

… in effect from MIDNIGHT until 9AM Sunday for the valleys and sheltered areas in southern Monterey & southern San Benito Counties, including the Salinas Valley and Lake San Antonio, mountains of San Benito County, and Pinnacles National Park.



Overnight low temperatures for the interior valleys will be in the upper 20s to low 30s tonight and will result in frost and freeze conditions.



Several hours of temperatures at freezing are expected early Sunday morning.



Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.



Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold, exposed pipes, and care for animals.



Overnight: Temperatures for inland spots will drop into the low 30s and upper 20s, and coastal locations mid-30s. Skies will be mostly clear leading into the morning.



Sunday: Another similarly cold and frosty morning. But temperatures could warm up ever so slightly, expect mostly sunny skies with widespread 50s across the Central Coast. Low clouds could return to the coast late in the day, thanks to a southerly surge, pushing further inland Sunday night. Breezy at times throughout the day.

Monday: Cloudy, to partly cloudy inland. Highs mostly in the 50s. A chance of rain in the afternoon for the Santa Cruz Mountains, with a slight chance further south along the coast, Monday night into Tuesday morning. Only light rain (at best) is currently expected. Breezy throughout the day.



Extended: Once the weak system passes, highs will return to the 60s for most areas mid-week next. Watching an additional system late Friday, with some lingering showers into Saturday.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 9th- 15th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and BELOW precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Extreme Drought”