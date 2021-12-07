More Rain Chances Down The Road

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD to MODERATE for all reporting stations.



WEATHER STORY

The next system arrives late Wednesday into Thursday. This one will have an increasing moisture plume but will also be displaced from the main system to the northeast. Timing will be critical with this system and could mean the difference between no rain at all or potentially moderate rain amounts. Perhaps the best chance of rain will come out of the weekend, which is a bit far out. In the meantime, expect cold mornings on Friday & Saturday between the weather systems.





Overnight: Patchy low clouds and fog Expect lows in the mid 40s to around 50ºF on the coast with upper 30s to 40s inland.



Wednesday: Low clouds and fog possible on the coast and nearby valleys in the morning with some clearing by noon. Then, increasing clouds with a chance of sprinkles after dark. A bit cooler, with highs mainly in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds picking up late.



Extended: We’ll see a chance of rain on Thursday morning with cooler, clearer weather late Thursday through Saturday. Frost is likely for inland valleys Friday & Saturday and possible up to the coast. The next system will begin approaching by Sunday into Monday with perhaps better rain chances.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 15th – 21st calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”