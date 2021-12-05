All I Want For Christmas Is Rain

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD to MODERATE for all reporting stations.



WEATHER STORY

The second half of the weekend looks to be a little warmer with fewer low clouds, that's thanks to high pressure to the west that will nudge ever so slightly into the area. As we head into the next work week, a weak weather system will slide in from the north Monday. This system has the potential to bring some isolated showers to the region, but chances remain low.

Rest of Sunday: Patchy low clouds, mainly near the coast. Cool, with temperatures mainly in the upper 50s to low 60s through sunset.



Overnight: Low clouds will continue to linger overnight, however, they won't be as widespread as the past two nights. Due to patches of clear skies, lows will be cooler, with only a few 50s along the coast and higher elevations. Most locations will be in the 40s, with interior valleys dropping into the 30s.

Monday: A weak weather system arrives, bringing with it partly sunny conditions and a very small chance of isolated showers. Better chances of these isolated showers around the immediate coast and toward the north. This will cool temperatures back down. Don't expect a huge decrease in temperatures, low to mid-60s for coastal cities, mid to upper 60s inland. Breezy conditions along the coast, gusty at times inland as the system passes.

Extended: Through mid-week, temperatures will remain seasonable, a few low clouds will continue to hang out around the coast, while inland areas will see clearer skies. Another system, which looks to bring a better chance of showers to the Central Coast, moves in Thursday and behind it much cooler temperatures.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 13th – 19th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”