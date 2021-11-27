Sunny Sunday

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD to MODERATE for all reporting stations.



WEATHER STORY

Warm afternoons and cool nights will be the trend for the foreseeable future. If you enjoy the sunshine, clear skies, above-average temperatures, and dry conditions... this is the weekend and week for you. As far as rain, most moisture will hold off until the 10th and 11th. However, we're still a ways from those dates, so there is still some uncertainty.

Overnight: Mostly clear with a few passing high clouds. Cool, with lows in the upper 30s to 40s on the coast and upper 20s to 30s inland. For higher elevations, lows could be slightly warmer with 50s.

Sunday: More of the same! Similar temperatures are expected for Sunday, widespread 70s across the Central Coast, with a few interior locations tapping into the 80s. Clear skies from sunrise to sunset.

Monday: Mostly sunny, a few thin high passing clouds possible throughout the day. Temperatures will remain similar from the weekend, only dropping a degree or two from Sunday. 70s across the region. Breezy conditions along with the coast and valley locations.

Extended: It will be more of the same throughout the next week. The ridge of high pressure looks to nudge into our area a little more so mid to late week, warming our temperatures ever so slightly. Expect occasional passing high clouds as well. Lows will remain on the chilly side, especially for interior valley locations.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 39ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 5th – 11th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and NEAR normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”