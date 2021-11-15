Cooler Week Ahead

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD to MODERATE for all reporting stations.



WEATHER STORY

High pressure’s grip over the region will fade with a slightly more active weather pattern ensuing. Onshore flow will increase Monday in advance of a weak weather system that will arrive on Tuesday morning. The system will bring clouds and maybe a few sprinkles, but that’s about it. Another system will arrive late Thursday into Friday and could bring some light rain at best along with interfering with lunar eclipse viewing! All the while, expect highs at or below normal for this time of year.

Rest of Monday: Increasing clouds. Cooler, with all day onshore flow resuming. Expect coastal highs in the low 60s to low 70s with 70s to low 80s for valleys, and 60 to 70s up in the hills. Breezy for the valleys in the afternoon and evening, then becoming breezy over the hills late. A few very mild sprinkles are possible overnight.



Overnight: A cocktail of both high and low clouds will wash over the region, bringing with them the possibility of some light drizzle closer to sunrise. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower 50s for coastal areas, mid 40s for inland spots. Fog is likely for the Santa Clara Valley as well as the Monterey Bay Peninsula and even the greater Salinas area throughout Tuesday morning.



Tuesday: Mostly cloudy early with a few sprinkles possible, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s on the coast and mid 60s to mid 70s inland. Breezy throughout the day over the hills then in the valleys for the afternoon and evening.



Extended: Expect seasonable to slightly cool weather for the rest of the week with most areas seeing highs in the 60s. A weak system may bring some light rain to mainly coastal areas early Friday morning. Clouds with that system will possibly interfere with the viewing of a partial lunar eclipse which will begin late Thursday night and last into Friday morning. At the moment, the coming weekend is looking dry and seasonable.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 22nd – 28th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

-Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”