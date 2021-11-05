Cool Weekend Before Another Chance of Rain

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD for all reporting stations.



WEATHER STORY

Cool air filters into the region as we head into the weekend. After a quiet day on Friday, the next, weak system scoots by on Saturday. The most likely scenario is that we see a few sprinkles and extra clouds and that’s about it. Cool conditions continue into Sunday and Monday before the next, stronger system arrives Monday night into Tuesday morning. This one looks to bring light to moderate rain to the region. Warmer weather is then expected after mid-week next week.



Overnight: Mostly cloudy as high clouds pass through. Temperatures will be on the cool side with lows in low 50s along the coast, with 40s and a few 30s inland.

Saturday: High clouds will linger into the early morning before slightly clearing out in spots Saturday afternoon. However, along the coast partly sunny conditions will remain while further inland you can expect mostly sunny skies. s we head into the evening hours, well being to see increasing clouds with drizzle and patchy fog possible as another weak system pushes through. Temps will continue to be cool, with highs mainly in the 60s, few low 70s inland.

Sunday: Remember to "fall back" an hour! Sunday is looking like the nicer weekend day, though temperatures will be cooler. Coastal locations will see a few broken clouds, other than that we are looking at mostly sunny skies across the Central Coast. Temps will be seasonably cool, with widespread 60s.



Extended: Another system arrives late Monday night into Tuesday. Bringing with it another chance of rain. Monday night coastal hills have a better chance of some light showers before more moderate, widespread rainfall moves in on Tuesday. By mid-week, we'll start to see drier, warmer, and sunnier weather.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 74ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 13th – 19th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

-Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”