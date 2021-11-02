Next Round of Rain Thursday AM

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD for all reporting stations.



WEATHER STORY

Skies have scattered out this afternoon with warmer temperatures. The next system will give us a glancing blow on Thursday morning which will bring additional light rainfall to the region. The pattern will remain fairly progressive which could mean rain again by early next week.

Rest of Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a few sprinkles in the mountains. Highs in the 60s on the coast and the 60s to mid 70s inland. Breezy for inland valleys in the afternoon.

Overnight: Mostly cloudy with low clouds & fog returning to valleys. Lows in the upper 40s to 50s.

Wednesday: Morning low clouds and fog, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s on the coast, 60s-70s inland. Breezy for inland valleys in the afternoon.



Extended: Light rain possible early Thursday, then partly cloudy, cool and dry through the weekend. Another weather system possible early next week.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 74ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 10th – 16th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

-Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”