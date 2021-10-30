Halloween Day, the Calm Before More Rain

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD for all reporting stations.



WEATHER STORY

The weather pattern will slowly shift to a more active one as we head through the Halloween weekend, bringing cooler, cloudier conditions. After a quiet but cool Halloween, the next system gets here on Monday and will likely bring some light rain to the region. There is potential for another weak system to move through late Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

Overnight: We'll see an increase in low clouds overnight with patchy fog and drizzle possible for the immediate coast as well as inland valley areas. Mild temperatures with lows mostly in the 50s, with a few 40s inland.

Sunday (Halloween): The nicer weekend day, with temperatures warming slightly (only a few degrees or two from Saturday). Low clouds, patchy fog, and drizzle are possible at the start of the day. Low clouds will slowly clear and by the afternoon inland locations will see mostly sunny skies, a few lingering low clouds still possible along the coast. Temperatures will mostly be in the 60s and 70s along the coast, with mid to upper 70s inland.

Monday: Expect a gray, damp day as light widespread showers move across the Central Coast. The system arrives early in the morning and will last through most of the afternoon. Lingering isolated showers will continue through the evening hours. The coastal locations will have a better chance of accumulated rain totals, however, inland locations still have a decent chance of seeing some moisture. As the system passes expect breezy conditions. Temperatures will be on the cool side with mostly 60s across the region, a few low 70s are still possible in southern Monterey County.

Extended: We’ll get a break with slightly warmer weather on Tuesday before the pattern becomes more unsettled Wednesday-Thursday. We could end the week on a much drier, sunnier note.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 77ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 7th – 13th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

-Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”