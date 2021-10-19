Tuesday, the calm before the storms

Air Quality (as of 11:00PM)

GOOD for all reporting areas.



WEATHER STORY

Drier weather kicks off the week. Though it will be mostly sunny across the Central Coast, temperatures will continue to be a tad chilly. A weak ridge will build in on Tuesday, slightly warming temperatures before another system moves in late Tuesday night. This will lead us into an active weather pattern through the rest of the week.

Overnight: The evening should be primarily clear across the area, with most clouds expected to thin out by 10PM. Winds will stay quiet overnight, and low temperatures will be in the 40s for most spots with some 30s possible in the southern part of the Salinas Valley.

Tuesday: Another tranquil day for the Central Coast with temperatures warming slightly, with 60s along the coast and 70s inland. There will be plenty of sunshine for inland locations, while coastal areas could see a few passing clouds throughout the day.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and rainy throughout the day. A better chance of rain totals will be along the coast and coastal hills. While inland locations will see light scattered showers. Temperatures will remain cool, with mostly 60s and a few low 70s. Light breezy conditions as the weather system passes.

Extended: There are some indications that mid. to late week, rain will be possible again as back to back weather systems move through. Most of the week will be cloudy and damp. As we head into the weekend there's a potentially stronger system that could bring us the chance of rain (off and on) for a few days. We'll continue to track those conditions as the week progresses.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 80ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 26th – November 1st calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

-Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”