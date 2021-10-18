Tranquil and Slightly Cool to start the Week

Air Quality (as of 12AM)

GOOD for all reporting areas.



WEATHER STORY

Drier weather kicks off the week. Though it will be mostly sunny across the Central Coast, cold air sits behind the passing cold front, so temperatures will continue to be a tad chilly. A weak ridge will build in on Tuesday, slightly warming temperatures before another system moves in on Wednesday. This will lead us into an active weather pattern through the rest of the week.

Overnight: Showers will linger through the overnight hours before slowly tapering off by sunrise. Temperatures will be mostly in the 40s, a few 50s closer to the coast, and 30s for valley locations.

Monday: The morning will start with some patchy clouds and a lingering leftover shower, but by the afternoon mostly sunny skies are expected for both coastal and inland locations. Light breezy conditions will persist throughout the day. It will be a cool day across the area with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, a few low 70s possible in southern Monterey County.

Tuesday: Another tranquil day for the Central Coast with temperatures warming slightly, with 60s along the coast and 70s inland. There will be plenty of sunshine for inland locations, while coastal areas could see a few passing clouds throughout the day.

Extended: There are some indications that mid. to late week, rain will be possible again as back to back weather systems move through. Most of the week will be cloudy and damp. As we head into the weekend there's a potentially stronger system that could bring us the chance of rain (off and on) for a few days. We'll continue to track those conditions as the week progresses.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 80ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 25th – 31st calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

-Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”