Cooler, Cloudier, Sunday with a Chance of Rain

Air Quality (as of 7:30PM)

GOOD for all reporting areas.



WEATHER STORY

A weather system on Sunday will bring strong onshore flow and significant cooling to the area. Its cold front will arrive late Sunday night and may bring some light rain. The pattern will then become tranquil and slightly cool early next week before getting more active.

Saturday: If you have outdoor plans, today will be the better weekend day. Sunny skies for both inland and coastal locations. Compared to Friday, temperatures will be slightly cooler on the coast, warmer inland. Expect coastal highs in the upper 60s to 70s with mainly 80s and a few 90s inland. Breezy for inland valleys in the afternoon. Some fog is possible on the coast late.

Overnight: The night will start off mostly clear before a few clouds start to stream into the area. Low clouds will also begin to push in around the coast early Sunday morning. Temperatures will be mostly in the 50s along the coast, 40s further inland.



Sunday: Clouds and onshore flow will increase ahead of a weather system that will bring the chance of some light rain late Sunday evening. The keyword here is “light”. Temperatures along the coast will drop back into the 60s and inland 60s and 70s.

Extended: There are some indications that mid. to late week, rain will be possible again with back to back weather systems moving through. We'll continue to track the conditions as the week progresses.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 80ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 24th – 30th calls for the likelihood of NEAR normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

-Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”