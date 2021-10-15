Saturday looking Swell, but come Sunday there’s a change

Air Quality (as of 7:30PM)

GOOD for all reporting areas.



WEATHER STORY

A strong ridge of high pressure remains in place through Saturday sending temperatures above normal. It will move through quickly, however, letting a weather system in on Sunday. Strong onshore flow will precede the system during the day on Sunday, significantly cooling the area. Its cold front will arrive late Sunday night and may bring some light precipitation to the Monterey Bay Area.

Overnight: Mostly clear night with lows in the 40s and 50s. Winds will stay quiet overnight.

Saturday: If you have outdoor plans, today will be the better weekend day. Sunny skies for both inland and coastal locations. Compared to Friday, temperatures will be slightly cooler on the coast, warmer inland. Expect coastal highs in the upper 60s to 70s with mainly 80s and a few 90s inland. Breezy for inland valleys in the afternoon. Some fog is possible on the coast late.



Sunday: Clouds and onshore flow will increase ahead of a weather system that will bring the chance of some light rain late Sunday evening. The keyword here is “light”. Temperatures along the coast will drop back into the 60s and inland 60s and 70s.



Extended: The pattern will then become tranquil and slightly cool early next week before getting more active. There are some indications that late next week/next weekend, rain will be possible again.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 80ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 23rd – 29th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

-Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”





