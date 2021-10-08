Early showers start the weekend before fall like weather returns

Weather Authority

Air Quality (as of 6:30PM)

GOOD for all reporting areas.



WEATHER STORY

Another weather system will be moving through late Friday into early Saturday. Light, scattered showers are possible. The better chance of those showers for the coastal hills and along the coast, however, inland locations could see a sprinkle or two. That chilly air mass will move off to the east on Saturday. This will lead to a slight warming trend this weekend. Though temperatures will still be on the cool side, that sun will feel nice and warm under mostly clear skies in the afternoons. A second weather system will move through early next week bringing gusty offshore winds. No rain is expected at this time, but a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the mountains north of our area Monday into Tuesday.

Overnight: A dusting of high clouds will pass over the area as well as potential low clouds making an appearance in the Salinas Valley, bringing with them some patchy fog. Another system arrives in the early hours of Saturday and presents about a 20% chance of light scattered showers. Most overnight lows will be in the 40s.



Saturday: Partly cloudy on the coast and mostly sunny inland. Warmer, with highs in the 60s-70s on the coast and mainly 70s inland. Breezy in the afternoon and early evening.



Extended: Then, early next week the next weather system will arrive. Its cold front will be pushed by gusty northerly winds which will increase fire danger, especially in the northern hills through Tuesday.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 82ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 15th – 21st calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”