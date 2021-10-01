Local Summer Continues into the Weekend

Weather Authority

Air Quality (as of 7:30PM)

GOOD to MODERATE for all reporting areas.



WEATHER STORY

“Local Summer” will continue into the weekend as high pressure dominates the region and suppresses the marine layer. Expect coastal highs in the 70s for the next few days before cooling down out of the weekend. The pattern will shift a bit next week enhancing the onshore flow and bringing in a cooler air mass. Eventually, some rain is likely headed for California with a slight chance locally by the end of next week.



Overnight: Another primarily clear night with temperatures dropping into the 40s and 50s across the region with higher elevations in the 60s following sundown.



Saturday: Slightly warmer with offshore winds early in the day. This will allow for maximum heating all the way to the coast early in the day where temperatures will reach the 70s-80s. A light sea breeze will keep things moderated into the afternoon, however. Inland areas will continue to warm into the 80s to upper 90s, deep interior locations could reach 100. Breezy for inland valleys in the afternoon and evening. Mostly clear skies and just a bit hazy, more so to the south.

Sunday: Similar, seasonably warm temperatures will continue. Another round of early offshore winds will keep temperatures even around the coast above expected normals, with 70s-80s, until a light sea breeze kicks back just after lunch. Inland areas will continue to warm into the late afternoon with highs expected in 80s, 90s and the return of a few triple digits further inland. Breezy conditions in the valleys. Mostly clear skies for most Central Coast locations.



Extended: Eventually onshore flow will strengthen at the coast leading to cooling and low cloud development. This will likely happen either Sunday or Monday. Temperatures will cool for all areas next week with the potential for rain chances late in the week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 83ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 9th – 15th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”