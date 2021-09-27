Seasonably Cool Monday Ahead of System

Weather Authority

Air Quality (as of 8:15AM)

GOOD for all reporting areas.

(the smoke is above us, and not in the low levels)

WEATHER STORY

A weather system will dig down the West Coast on Monday bringing rain to Northern California. The cold front should reach the Monterey Bay Area late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. It will be in the process of dissipating, so rain chances are low but not zero. The most likely scenario is for some drizzle/sprinkles for areas around the bay, but that’s about it. Winds will pick up on Tuesday behind the front and could get gusty at times. Cooler, dry air moving in will mean for a chilly morning on Wednesday, but then we’ll slowly warm up into next weekend as the weather pattern will remain somewhat quiet.

Monday: Partly cloudy on the coast and mostly sunny and hazy inland. Highs in the 60s on the coast and 70s to 80s inland. Breezy at times during the afternoon. Clouds thicken late with a few sprinkles possible near the coast.

Overnight: Expect mostly overcast conditions, with lows in the 50s for most areas and a few 40s in the southern valleys.



Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles overnight, then becoming mostly sunny but windy during the day. Highs in the 60s-70s across the area. Offshore winds pick up in the hills late.

Extended: Offshore winds will usher in a dry air mass on Wednesday which will likely mean a chilly morning in the valleys (30s-40s) and we’ll likely see 40s on the coast as well. Highs will be warmer, however. Overall, afternoon highs will warm into the weekend, though low clouds will return to the coast at times.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 83ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 4th – 10th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”