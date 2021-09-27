Cold Front Tonight

Weather Authority

Air Quality (as of 3:30PM)

GOOD for all reporting areas.



WEATHER STORY

A weather system will dig down the West Coast today bringing rain to Northern California. The cold front should reach the Monterey Bay Area late tonight night into early Tuesday morning. It will be in the process of dissipating, so rain chances are low but not zero. The most likely scenario is for some drizzle/sprinkles for areas around the bay, but that’s about it. Winds will pick up on Tuesday behind the front and could get gusty at times. Cooler, dry air moving in will mean for a chilly morning on Wednesday, but then we’ll slowly warm up into next weekend as the weather pattern will remain somewhat quiet.

Rest of Monday: Partly cloudy on the coast and mostly sunny inland. Highs in the 60s on the coast and 70s to 80s inland. Breezy at times during the afternoon. Clouds thicken late with a few sprinkles possible near the coast.

Overnight: Expect mostly cloudy skies, with lows in the 50s for most areas and a few 40s in the southern valleys. Breezy at times.



*Beach Hazards*

… for the immediate coast of Monterey & San Benito Counties from 11PM Monday until 11PM Tuesday.



After a fairly quiet summer in terms of swell, the first larger northwest swell of the season will arrive tonight. Expect an increased risk of moderate to large breaking waves and stronger rip currents. Additionally, increasing winds behind a cold frontal passage in combination with the building swell may cause waves to run up farther along area beaches than usual. This hazard is primarily for west to northwest facing beaches. Caution is urged. Northwest swell will gradually subside on Wednesday.



-Northwest swell 8 to 10 feet at 13 to 15 seconds expected. Breaking waves of 13 to 17 feet possible.



-West to northwest facing beaches



-Increased risk of moderate to large breaking waves, strong rip currents, and wave run up.





People walking along the beach should never turn their back to the sea. Avoid fishing from rocks or jetties. The coastal waters remain cold. Cold water shock may cause cardiac arrest and it also can cause an involuntary gasp reflex causing drowning, even for a good swimmer. The surf zone will be dangerous due to larger breaking waves and strong rip currents.





Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny but windy during the day. Highs in the 60s-70s across the area. Offshore winds pick up in the hills late.

Extended: Offshore winds will usher in a dry air mass on Wednesday which will likely mean a chilly morning in the valleys (30s-40s) and we’ll likely see 40s on the coast as well. Highs will be warmer, however. Overall, afternoon highs will warm into the weekend, though low clouds will return to the coast at times.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 83ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 5th – 11th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”