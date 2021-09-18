Rain Chance Overnight, But Mostly Sunny by the Afternoon

Weather Authority

Air Quality (as of 7:00PM)

GOOD for all reporting stations



WEATHER STORY

A trough of low pressure will dig down the coast as we head into the weekend. This will let a fall-like weather system slide in from the Pacific Northwest, beneficial rains all the way into Northern California. Temperatures will begin to warm locally as the system approaches. The cold front will begin to wash out by the time it reaches the Bay Area, further dwindling as it arrives around the Monterey Bay early Sunday. With that said, some light rainfall will be possible, but mainly in the north and toward the coast. Behind the front, flow turns offshore. This will likely lead to warmer, sunnier, and dry conditions for the early portion of next week. Depending on the strength of the offshore winds—they’re not expected to be strong locally at this time—we could see some elevation of fire danger. Stay tuned to the forecast.



Overnight: The chance of light showers will move in late Saturday night into Sunday morning. The best chance will be farther north and closer to the coast. Communities like Bonny Doon and Davenport will have the highest chance of rain. Rainfall totals look to be minor. Through the overnight hours and closer to dawn, there’s a very small chance a few patchy showers could also pop up around the Monterey Peninsula, Salinas, and Toro Valley. Most inland areas will stay dry. Temperatures will mostly be in the 50s and 60s along the coast, slightly cooler inland with 50s and a few upper 40s.

Sunday: A few linger leftover showers could early in the day, with a gradual clearing of clouds throughout the morning. By the afternoon, we’ll see mostly sunny skies for most locations. With some patchy low clouds hang out around the Monterey Peninsula toward the late evening. Temperatures along the coast will remain cool, with mostly 60s. Interior locations will be mostly 70s and 80s.

**Fire Watch**

… for the Diablo Range in Santa Clara County and North Bay Mountains beginning Sunday 11PM through Tuesday 11AM.



Initial burst of gusty offshore winds Sunday night to mid-morning Monday. Drier conditions but lighter winds Monday daytime. Second shot of gusty offshore winds and drier conditions Monday night into Tuesday.

WINDS...North to Northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph, locally up to 60 mph at the ridge tops. Weaker winds at lower elevations.

RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Sunday night recoveries 40-60%. Monday minimum daytime humidities 10-20%. Monday night recoveries 25- 40%.

IMPACTS...Any fire starts would likely see rapid spread due to dry fuels, low humidity and gusty winds in areas that do not receive wetting rains over the weekend.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

Monday: Offshore wind pattern will warm temperatures and weaken our marine layer. Very few low clouds could be present along the coast, but overall the Central Coast will see mostly sunny skies. Expect comfortable 70s, and a few upper 60s on the coast and 80s-90s inland.

Extended: Temperatures will continue to warm into early in the week. Depending on the state of fires to our north, some smoke may arrive in our area as well. Overall, mostly sunny skies are expected for both coastal and inland locations throughout the week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 85ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 26th – Oct.2nd calls for the likelihood of SLIGHTLY ABOVE normal temperatures and near to slightly below normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought” Video / Weather Authority