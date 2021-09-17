Rain Chance and Fall-Like Temps this Weekend

Weather Authority

Air Quality (as of 7:30PM)

GOOD to MODERATE for all reporting stations



WEATHER STORY

A trough of low pressure will dig down the coast as we head into the weekend. This will let a fall-like weather system slide in from the Pacific Northwest, beneficial rains all the way into Northern California. Temperatures will begin to warm locally as the system approaches. The cold front will begin to wash out by the time it reaches the Bay Area, further dwindling as it arrives around the Monterey Bay early Sunday. With that said, some light rainfall will be possible, but mainly in the north and toward the coast. Behind the front, flow turns offshore. This will likely lead to warmer, sunnier, and dry conditions for the early portion of next week. Depending on the strength of the offshore winds—they’re not expected to be strong locally at this time—we could see some elevation of fire danger. Stay tuned to the forecast.



Overnight: Low clouds will fill coastal areas and most inland valleys. Patchy fog in the coastal hills and perhaps the higher valleys. Lows mainly in the 50s with a few 40s for the southern valleys.



Saturday: After morning low clouds, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer, with 60s-70s on the coast and 70s-80s inland. Breezy at times for inland valleys.

Sunday: A fading cold front will bring the chance for some light rain early in the day Sunday. Best chances will be farther north and closer to the coast. The community of Bonny Doon will have the highest chance of rain, but it is still not a guarantee! Most inland areas will stay completely dry.

Extended: Temperatures then warm into early in the week with the development of offshore flow. Depending on the state of fires to our north, some smoke may arrive in our area as well.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 85ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 24th – 30th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought” Video / Weather Authority