Tranquil Sunday

WEATHER STORY

The weekend brings tranquil weather to the area, with low clouds and seasonably cool temperatures on the coast, and mostly sunny, seasonable weather inland. Sunday will be the warmer weekend day. The two features (high-level monsoonal moisture from the south, and a trough of low pressure off of the Pacific) that brought the Central Coast a few light showers has moved well off to our northeast. We'll remain dry, aside from any light drizzle associated with those overnight stratus clouds.

Saturday: Low clouds for the coast and valleys in the morning, breaking to partly cloudy skies on the coast and sunny skies inland during the afternoon. Cooler, with highs in the 60s to low 70s on the coast and mainly 80s-90s inland. Winds pick up for the valleys in the afternoon and evening.

Overnight: Low clouds thicken around the peninsula and swirl back into the east side of the bay as well as partway down the Salinas Valley. Patchy fog and drizzle are possible; most overnight temperatures will sit in the 50s, with a few inland spots reaching the 60s.

Sunday: Warmer temperatures, only by a few degrees, for both coastal and inland locations. Most areas will remain slightly above seasonable. We'll kick off the day with low clouds, slowly breaking by lunch. Mostly sunny skies are expected for most of the Central Coast, with a few linger low clouds near the peninsula. Light breeze along the coast, valley winds ramp up by late afternoon.



Extended: A persistent weather pattern will set up through the weekend into early next week with partly cloudy skies on the coast and mostly sunny skies inland through most of next week. High temperatures will remain seasonable to slightly cool on the coast and seasonable inland.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 17th – 23rd calls for the likelihood of near-normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: "Extreme Drought" for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered "Exceptional Drought"