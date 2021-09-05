Mild On The Coast, Hot Inland

Weather Authority

Air Quality (as of 3:30PM)

GOOD to MODERATE



WEATHER STORY

High pressure will strengthen this weekend. The marine layer will compress leading to fewer nighttime clouds and combined with an overall warmer air mass, a return to the heat for inland areas. Even coastal areas will see seasonable to slightly warm conditions for the holiday weekend. A weak low to the south may draw up some tropical/monsoonal moisture early next week but it’s too early to tell what impacts we will see locally. At the very least, I’d expect an increase in high clouds.

Sunday: Temperatures continue to inch upward for interior locations. Conditions will be similar to Saturday, with plenty of sunshine inland and a few lingering low clouds on the coast. Overall, a beautiful day for the Central Coast. Along the coast expect coastal locations to be in the upper 60s to mostly 70s. Interior locations will reach the upper 80s, 90s, to 105 further inland. Smoke will remain in our area through most of Sunday morning, slowly thinning throughout the day. Winds pick up for inland valleys in the afternoon and early evening.



Overnight: Low clouds will return but will limit themselves to the immediate coast, stretching inland slightly. Patchy fog possible. Lows mostly in the 50s, but 60s up in the hills.

Monday: Labor Day will be warmer yet for inland areas, with mostly sunny skies. Along the coast, however, low clouds will stick around leading to partly cloudy conditions most of the day. With that said, temperatures will remain mild with upper 60s to mid-70s, while inland spots will be in the upper-80s, 90s, and 100s. Winds pick up for inland valleys in the afternoon and early evening.

Extended: The high pressure will begin to move east and as it does will begin to cool temperatures back done to seasonable norms starting Tuesday. A southerly flow could increase moisture, bringing high clouds with it, early next week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 13th – 19th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”