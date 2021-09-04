Labor Day Weekend Lookin’ Fine

Weather Authority

Air Quality (as of 10:30 PM)

MODERATE for most reporting stations, GOOD near Fort Hunter Liggett



WEATHER STORY

High pressure will strengthen this weekend. The marine layer will compress leading to fewer nighttime clouds and combined with an overall warmer air mass, a return to the heat for inland areas. Even coastal areas will see seasonable to slightly warm conditions for the holiday weekend. A weak low to the south may draw up some tropical/monsoonal moisture early next week but it’s too early to tell what impacts we will see locally. At the very least, I’d expect an increase in high clouds.

Overnight: Low clouds will return but will limit themselves to the immediate coast, stretching inland slightly. Don’t expect an abundant amount of patchy fog, but it’s still possible in spots where the low clouds will linger. Partial haze will remain in our area into the morning causing moderate air quality.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warmer, and a bit hazy. A few low clouds will continue to hang out near the peninsula. Inland spots will really heat up, with those triple digits returning for southern portions of Monterey County. Most inland locations will be in the 80s- 100s. Coastal highs will gradually warm, but our “natural AC” (marine layer) and a persistent onshore flow will keep temperatures, at to slightly above normal. Along the coast temperatures will be in the mid-60s to mid-70s. Late afternoon valley winds will return.

Sunday: Temperatures continue to inch upward for interior locations. Conditions will be similar to Saturday, with plenty of sunshine inland and a few lingering low clouds around the peninsula. Overall, a beautiful day for the Central Coast. Along the coast expect coastal locations to be in the upper 60s to mostly 70s. Interior locations will reach the upper 80s, 90s, to 105 further inland. Smoke will remain in our area through most of Sunday morning, slowly thinning throughout the day. Winds pick up for inland valleys in the afternoon and early evening.

Monday: Labor Day will be warmer yet for inland areas, with mostly sunny skies. Along the coast, however, low clouds will stick around leading to partly cloudy conditions most of the day. With that said, temperatures will remain mild with upper 60s to mid-70s, while inland spots will be in the upper-80s, 90s, and 100s. Winds pick up for inland valleys in the afternoon and early evening.

Extended: The high pressure will begin to move east and as it does will begin to cool temperatures back done to seasonable norms starting Tuesday. A southerly flow could increase moisture, bringing high clouds with it, early next week.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 10th – 16th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”

