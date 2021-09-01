Meteorological Fall

Weather Authority

Air Quality (as of 3PM)

GOOD for all reporting stations



WEATHER STORY

A trough of low pressure will linger over the West Coast through mid-week. The deeper marine layer will mean cool high temperatures for most of the week and low clouds will be more of a presence. As we head into the Labor Day Weekend, high pressure will strengthen once gain—both from the east and west—which should compress the marine layer and bring warmer, above normal highs back to the region.



Rest of Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with patchy low clouds on the coast. Expect highs in the 60s for coastal areas and 70s to around 90ºF inland. Winds pick up for valleys in the afternoon and early evening.

Overnight: Temperatures inland will drop into the high 40's and low 50's, staying for the moment on trend with September averages. Coastal temperatures will average out to mid 50's overnight. Thick clouds will make their way down the Salinas Valley and will attempt to crawl up into the Santa Cruz mountains as well as inland toward Pacheco Pass. Potential is there for light drizzle and patchy fog.



Thursday: Widespread low clouds in the AM with patchy drizzle, then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Slightly warmer, with coastal highs in the 60s to around 70ºF and 70s to low 90s inland. Winds pick up for inland valleys in the afternoon and early evening.



Extended: The warming trend that begins on Thursday will continue into Labor Day Weekend with most areas seeing their warmest day on Sunday. Some minor cooling on Labor Day, but southerly flow could make for some interesting impacts including increased moisture into early next week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 9th – 15th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”