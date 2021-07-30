Seasonable along the coast, slightly cooler inland this weekend

Weather Authority

Air Quality (as of 7PM)

GOOD for all reporting stations

WEATHER STORY

Between two weather systems, that’s where we’ll be for the next week or so! The big monsoonal high is taking a little tour over the Central Rockies while a big low gyrates in the North Pacific. We’re in between these two things—which is going to keep us not too hot and not too cold, but it could bring us an occasional gust. With that said, low clouds will remain a part of the coastal forecast and while it may be warm inland, you’ll get the wind in the valleys during the afternoon.

Overnight: Low clouds for the coast and inland valleys. Patchy fog & drizzle possible. Lows in the 50s for most areas—60s up in the hills, especially farther east.



Saturday: Widespread low clouds for the coast and inland valleys in the morning, then breaking to partly cloudy on the coast and sunny inland. Expect coastal highs from 62º-70ºF and highs from 72º-101ºF inland. Winds pick up for the valleys in the afternoon and early evening.



Extended: It’ll be subtly cooler for the next few days, but we’ll only really see that variation inland. Coastal areas won’t budge all that much. The pattern continues as well, with low clouds moving in each evening and sticking around till mid-morning. Those low clouds will remain near the southern portion of the bay, while the northern side of the bay and inland locations will see mostly sunny afternoons. Temperatures inland will gradually increase in the middle of next week as the ridge nudges slightly back our direction.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 6th – 12th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



