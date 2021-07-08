Excessive Inland Heat This Weekend

Weather Authority

GOOD for all reporting stations



WEATHER STORY

High pressure will strengthen and move in from the east this weekend. Temperatures will soar across the region, especially inland with highs maxing out Saturday and Sunday some 15-20ºF above normal. Coastal areas will remain moderated by the sea breeze, but widespread 70s-80s will be common. With a squished marine layer, low clouds will be less plentiful, but some high clouds may drift in from the south at times.



FORECAST & ALERTS



Thursday: Morning low clouds will break to sunshine for most areas, though patchy low clouds will linger on the south side of the bay. Expect coastal highs in the mid 60s to low 80s—warmest on the north side of the bay--with inland highs ranging from the 70s-80s in the near coastal valleys to the 90s-100s farther inland. Onshore winds will get gusty for the valleys in the late afternoon and early evening. High clouds move in from the south late.

Overnight: A few low clouds possible, but mostly clear overnight. Expect lows in the 50s for most areas with some 60s up in the hills.

*EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH*

… for the Los Padres National Forest, Gabilan Range & Cholame Hills, and the southern valleys in Monterey County, all of San Benito County outside of the San Juan/Hollister Valleys, and the Diablo Range in Santa Clara County in effect from 12PM Friday afternoon through 10PM Sunday evening.



Well above average heat with widespread highs from the mid 90s to low 100s. Dangerous conditions with temperatures 102 to 110 possible for the hottest interior locations. Overnight lows in the upper 60s/70s with some higher elevation areas remaining in the 80s. Onshore flow and marine influence will keep coastal and bay areas in the 70s and 80s.



Increased risk of heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke can occur due to prolonged exposure to hot temperatures. People most vulnerable include those who spend extended periods outdoors, those without air conditioning, young children, the elderly, and those with chronic illness.



The hottest temperatures are expected in the mountains of San Benito/Monterey County, the far southern end of the Salinas Valley, and the mountains of northeastern Napa/Sonoma County.



Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.



Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.



Friday: Morning low clouds will break to mostly sunny skies for most areas, with only an occasional low clouds on the south side of the bay. Occasional high clouds will move in from the south. The warming trend will continue with coastal highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s—warmest on the north side of the bay and widespread 90s-100s inland. Onshore winds will get gusty for the valleys in the late afternoon and early evening.



Extended: Coastal highs will level off around 5ºF above normal as we head into the weekend, while inland areas will land well above normal with widespread 90s-100s. We’ll see low clouds on the coast in the morning and only in a patchy sense on the south side of the bay during the afternoons. High clouds will stream in from the south throughout the weekend. Some cooling expected next week.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 85ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 15th – 21st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County considered “Exceptional Drought”