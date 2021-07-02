Seasonable 4th of July Weekend

Weather Authority

Air Quality (as of 6PM)

Good for all reporting stations.

WEATHER STORY

Our weather pattern will remain blocked up for the next week or so. Ridging will remain persistent over the Western U.S. and out over the Pacific to our southwest, while weak troughing will occur off of the Pacific Northwest Coast. The end result will be light onshore flow keeping the marine layer stable and coastal temperatures fairly seasonable. Some strengthening in the ridge may push inland highs above normal next week, but not well-above normal. So, expect a normal first week of July with coastal clouds and inland sun and a big temperatures contrast between the two areas!



FORECAST

Overnight: Widespread low clouds fill back in, with patchy fog & drizzle possible. Expect lows in the 50s across the Central Coast.



Saturday: Very similar to Friday! Several locations will start off cloudy with patchy drizzle and fog. Coastal locations will remain mostly cloudy, especially near the south/ east side of the bay, with more clearing to the north. Interior locations will be mostly sunny by lunchtime. Expect coastal highs in the mid 60s to low 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay—and a range inland from mid 70s to mid 90s. Gusty winds possible as the sea breeze reaches inland valleys during the afternoon and early evening.



Extended: Seasonable to slightly cool high temperatures can be expected through the Fourth of July. Expect morning low clouds on the coast with partly cloudy conditions in the afternoon. It will be windy for inland valleys in the afternoons. Inland areas will slowly warm up through the weekend into next week



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 84ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 9th – 15th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



