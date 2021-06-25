Warm Inland, Comfy Along the Coast

Weather Authority

Air Quality (as of 6:30PM)

Moderate for King City - Good for all other reporting stations.

WEATHER STORY

A strong ridge of high pressure to our north will begin to exert its influence on our region. The marine layer will continued to be compressed through the weekend, with serious heat returning inland by Saturday and likely lasting into early next week. Surface flow will remain onshore, which will keep the air conditioning on at the coast. Inland highs will range from 90-110ºF during the period, however.



Overnight: Widespread low clouds fill back in across the coast and inland valleys overnight. Patchy fog possible. Lows in the 50s.



Saturday: Slow clearing of low clouds. Scattered low clouds will remain along the coast throughout the afternoon, but mostly sunny, dry and warm inland. Expect coastal highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s with 90s to 100s inland.



Extended: Low clouds remain on the coast into the weekend with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Inland highs range from 90ºF-110ºF through Tuesday with some cooling by mid-week. High clouds will be on the increase next week with some monsoon moisture in the vicinity.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 84ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 2nd - 8th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



