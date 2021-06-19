Father’s Day Weekend More Comfortable

Weather Authority

Air Quality (as of 11:30AM)

Moderate for King City station (South Monterey County)

Good for all other reporting stations.

WEATHER STORY

A strong ridge of high pressure will continue to sit over the region Friday, its hot dome of air pushing down on us from above. Another interesting feature of the high is that some mid to high level moisture is stuck within its grip. This appeared on Thursday as some high-based showers moving through. There will be another chance on Friday, though it will likely remain limited to the southeastern portion of the viewing area. Rain remains unlikely, but there is a slight chance of a drop or two and a lightning strike.

The ridge will ease as we head into Father’s Day weekend, allowing for deeper, cooler onshore flow. We may see the return of some low cloud cover as early as late Friday and it will be more of a fixture on the coast as we head through the weekend.

Saturday: Temperatures along the coast as well as inland will decrease by a few degrees as the high pressure ridge passes. Coastal areas can expect patchy morning fog while inland locations will be affected by gusty winds in the afternoon.

Overnight: A few low clouds with patchy fog possible. Warm with 50s-60s.

Extended: The cooling trend will then continue through the weekend with increased low clouds on the coast. High temperatures should be close to seasonal normals by Monday and then level out for most of next week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 82ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 25th – July 1st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County considered “Exceptional Drought”