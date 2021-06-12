Mild, Seasonable Sunday

Weather Authority

WEATHER STORY

As the weekend comes to a close, a trough over the Pacific will prevent the ridge from gaining too much strength but a stronger warming trend kicks off Tuesday. Inland areas will climb back above normal for this time of year, however, a shallow marine layer will moderate coastal temps. No rain expected outside of any coastal drizzle. There are some indications that the ridge will really strengthen by mid-week with some serious heat for inland areas. Interestingly, some solutions show moisture streaming in from the south around the high which will need to be watched.



FORECAST

Overnight: Low clouds push back inland, patchy fog possible along the coast and interior valleys. Temperatures will be mild, expect mostly in the 50s.

Sunday: Waking up to low clouds along the coast and interior valleys, but clearing by lunchtime. Expect mostly sunny conditions during the afternoon across the Central Coast. However, the marine layer will keep a few low clouds on the southern portions of Monterey Bay. Temperatures will be near normal for most of the Central Coast. Upper 60s to 70s along the coast, 70s and 80s inland, South Monterey County could see a few 90s. Breezy to windy in the afternoon and early evening, especially for inland valleys.

Extended: By the end of the week, temperatures will start to ease inland as we head into next weekend. The ridge will slightly weaken, as an upper-level trough push southward.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 81ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 18th – 24th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County considered “Exceptional Drought”