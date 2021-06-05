Seasonally Comfortable Sunday

Weather Authority

The strong upper-level ridge of high pressure has weakened. Temperatures through the weekend will ease for inland locations. Coastal temperatures, on the other hand, will continue to hover around seasonable averages. With a zonal flow, temperatures won't bounce around much.

Overnight: Low clouds will redevelop along the coast, and inland locations will see patchy low clouds. Lows will be a bit on the chilly side, mid 40s to low 50s for most of the Central Coast.

Sunday: Clouds will taper off in the morning. The Central Coast will see mostly sunny skies, with a few lingering clouds around the coast, especially near the peninsula. Temperatures will cool down slightly on Sunday, but it will still be seasonally comfortable. Highs will be in the 50's and 60s for the south side of the bay, 60s and 70s for the north side, with 70s and 80s inland. Gusty at times along the coast, windy inland during the late afternoon/ early evening.

Extended Forecast: A through of low pressure will start to dig down northwest of the state. Temperatures inland will drop at or below seasonable starting early next week, while coastal locations could drop slightly below normal. We'll be between the two systems, with a ridge to our east, which will increase winds for both the coast and valleys. Tempertures will drop well below normal for inland locations with this cold airmass.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 79ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 5th – 11th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near-normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties, along with northern Monterey and northern San Benito. The remainder of Monterey & San Benito Counties are in “Severe Drought”