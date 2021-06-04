Comfortable Weekend Ahead of a Slight Cooldown

Weather Authority

WEATHER STORY



The strong upper-level ridge of high pressure will begin to weaken. Temperatures will ease for inland locations as we head into the weekend. Coastal temperatures on the other hand, will continue to hover around seasonable averages. The marine layer will also deepen with the strengthening of onshore flow, which could mean more gray skies along the coast pushing slightly inland.

Overnight: Another round of widespread low clouds. Fog and drizzle possible. Lows mainly in the 50s with a few 40s.

Saturday: Clouds will slowly taper off in the morning. Inland locations will see mostly sunny skies a few linger clouds possible, while coastal locations will remain partly cloudy with a bit more clearing on the north side of the bay. Temperatures will still be warm for interior portions of South Monterey County. Highs will be in the 50's and 60s for the south side of the bay, 60s and 70s for the north side, with 80s-90s inland. A light breeze at times along the coast, gusty inland during the late afternoon/ early evening.

Extended Forecast: Morning and evening low clouds continue throughout the weekend. Inland temperatures will continue to cool off slightly as we head past the weekend and into the middle of next week.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 79ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 5th – 11th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties, along with northern Monterey and northern San Benito. The remainder of Monterey & San Benito Counties are in “Severe Drought”