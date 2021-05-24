A Few Ups and Downs

Weather Authority

Expect seasonable temperatures this week as we enter a phase of zonal flow. A series of weak weather systems will pass by to our north over the next seven days. The main impacts will be almost continuous breezy conditions and minor ups and down in temperatures.

***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas in effect until 3PM Tuesday.



-Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 12 seconds expected.

-Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm.

-Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Rest of Monday: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds passing through and some low cloudcover along the immediate coast. Expect warmer temperatures with highs in the low 60s to mid-70s on the coast—warmest on the north side of the bay—and low 70s to low 90s inland. Gusty northwesterly/onshore/up-valley winds in the afternoon and early evening.

Overnight: Low clouds fill back in around the coast and inland valleys. Overnight lows will mostly be in the 40s with a few 30s inland, and a few 50s near the coast.



Tuesday: Mostly sunny throughout the day. Slightly cooler over all with coastal highs in the 60s to low 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay—and 70s to 80s inland. Breezy in the hills early, then gusty onshore/up-valley winds in the afternoon and early evening.



Extended: Skies remain mostly sunny into the weekend with the daily cycle of low clouds on the coast. Temperatures will remain within 5ºF of normal, warming back up Thursday, then cooling a bit through the weekend.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 79ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 1st – June 7th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties, along with northern Monterey and northern San Benito. The remainder of Monterey & San Benito Counties are in “Severe Drought”