Gradual Warmup this Weekend

Weather Authority

WEATHER STORY

An unseasonably cold weather system continues to push down the West Coast. Snow is expected for the Sierra Nevada, but precipitation chances will be minimal in our viewing area. Still, we have a chance of a shower over the Diablos on Saturday and maybe some drizzle on the coast Saturday AM. High pressure will slowly build back in with temperatures warming out of the weekend into next week.



FORECAST & ALERTS

Overnight: Partly cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle possible along the coast. Expect lows in the 40s across the Central Coast, with a few 30s inland.



Saturday: Mostly cloudy in the morning for coastal areas, then becoming partly cloudy across the entire area in the afternoon. An isolated shower or thundershower possible over the Diablo Range. Otherwise, slightly cool with coastal highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s and mid 60s to mid 70s inland. Becoming windy for inland valleys in the late afternoon and early evening.



Extended: Temperatures will start heading upward on Sunday for all areas and that trend will continue through Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. Monday looks to be the nicest, warmest day next week. The ridge will start to flatten by mid-week which will once again cool temperatures down.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 76ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 28th – June 3rd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties, along with northern Monterey and northern San Benito. The remainder of Monterey & San Benito Counties are in “Severe Drought”

