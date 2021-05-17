A Sunnier Future

Weather Authority

WEATHER STORY



Weak high pressure will build in for the early portion of the week, which will lead to overall warmer, sunnier weather. The changes will be much more noticeable inland, however, as the marine layer will remain in place on the coast. Another trough of low pressure will then dive down the west coast mid-week, bringing cooler, cloudier conditions once again.



FORECAST & ALERTS

Overnight: Low clouds a little slower to thicken tonight, but will eventually cover the coast and inland valleys. Patchy drizzle possible. Expect lows in the 40s to around 50ºF for most areas. Breezy in the valleys and gaps.



Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny for all areas. Warmer, with coastal highs in the 60s to low 70s with 70s-80s inland. Gusty onshore winds at times.



***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos in Monterey County to Point Piedras Blancas in San Luis Obispo County in effect from 9AM Tuesday until 3AM Wednesday .



-Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.



-Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



Wednesday: Mostly sunny, but winds will be gusty at times. Mild on the coast with highs mainly in the 60s, cooler inland with 60s to low 70s.



Extended: Cooler, breezier, cloudier conditions expected Thursday into Friday. There is a slight chance of a shower over the inland hills on Friday. Temperatures will warm out of the weekend.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 76ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 25th – May 31st calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties, along with northern Monterey and northern San Benito. The remainder of Monterey & San Benito Counties are in “Severe Drought”