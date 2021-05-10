Warm, breezy start to the week

Weather Authority

WEATHER STORY



We’re stuck between a strong ridge of high pressure over the Pacific and a trough over the Rockies. Weak waves in the northwesterly flow will force brief bursts of offshore winds in the low to mid-levels into the early week. This will keep temperatures toasty inland, warm on the coast, and fire danger high. The pattern flattens out in to the week, but the air mass will remain warm. Inland areas will remain very warm but flow will be a little more onshore on the coast, which will mean a cool down and an increase in low clouds. A stronger, but dry system will arrive next weekend for an overall cool down and an uptick in clouds.



FORECAST & ALERTS

***RED FLAG WARNING***

… for the Diablo Range in Santa Clara County extended through 6PM Tuesday.



Conditions have briefly moderated but offshore winds will gradually increase again Sunday night into Monday morning across the North and East Bay hills. The latest forecasts now suggest conditions will worsen Monday night into Tuesday morning as another burst of strong offshore winds develops in the hills. This will occur with very low humidity values and drought stressed fuels. Winds will ease through the day Tuesday but warm and dry weather will persist through the Tuesday afternoon burn period.



-The most dangerous time will be the overnight hours of Monday evening into Tuesday morning when another burst of strong offshore winds will impact the hills.



-Elevations below 2000 feet...northerly winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Elevations from 2000 feet and above...northerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with peak gusts to around 50 mph and local gusts to 60 mph highest peaks.



-Humidity as low as 5 to 15 percent, driest Monday and Tuesday afternoon with little or no recovery Monday night.



- Temperatures in the 80s and lower 90s afternoon hours with nighttime lows 50s in the valleys and 60s in the hills where winds are strongest.



New ignitions will experience rapid fire growth.



A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.



Monday: Mostly sunny and warm on the coast with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Very warm inland with highs in the 80s to low 90s. Breezy in the afternoon and early evening.

Overnight: Mostly clear skies with some fog possible on the bay by dawn. Expect lows in the 40s for most areas, but 50s up in the hills and a few spots along the coast. Winds could get gusty at times.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a few low clouds on the coast. Slightly cooler for coastal areas with highs in the 60s, but continued warm inland with upper 70s to low 90s. Breezy for most areas in the afternoon.



Extended: Low clouds will increase on the coast by mid-week, accompanied by cooler temperatures. Inland areas will continue floating along on the warm side. A weak weather system next weekend will finally cool inland areas, however. Conditions look to remain dry outside of any drizzle from the low clouds.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 76ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 17th – May 23rd calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties, along with northern Monterey and northern San Benito. The remainder of Monterey & San Benito Counties are in “Severe Drought” Video / Weather Authority