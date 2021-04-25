Sunday Showers

Weather Authority

WEATHER STORY



A weather system will bring periodic light rain to the region today with showers lingering into the evening. Cooler air will follow. Expect seasonably cool temperatures for most of the Central Coast on Sunday and Monday. Inland locations will feel the biggest temperature difference, with a 10 to 15 degree drop from Saturday's highs. Conditions will mainly clear out on Monday, though an isolated shower over the hills can't be ruled out.

Rest of Sunday: Mostly cloudy with periods of light rain, especially in the coastal mountains. Showers of a more widespread nature will develop in the afternoon and last into the evening. Expect cool temperatures with highs mainly in the 50s to low 60s.



Overnight: Mostly cloudy and damp with a few sprinkles. Lows in the 40s for most areas with a few spots dipping into the 30s in the valleys.



Extended: Lingering showers possible on Monday as the cold front moves east. Temperatures will remain cool. Tuesday, the ridge of high pressure builds back in which will kick start a warming trend. Warmer, sunnier, drier conditions expected through most of next week.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 74ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 3rd – May 9th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Moderate drought for most of the viewing area with abnormally dry conditions for a small section of southwestern Monterey County.