Cloudy Saturday, Rainy Sunday

Weather Authority

WEATHER STORY

Mostly cloudy conditions expected across the Central Coast on Saturday, ahead of a cold front. Temperatures will be at or slightly below average for this time of year. Showers could start in northern locations, such as the Santa Cruz Mountains, late Saturday night before moving southward early Sunday morning. Most of Sunday, expect widespread light to moderate showers most of the day. Rainfall totals look to be more favorable for coastal mountains and cities, with lighter amounts further inland.

Overnight: Low clouds fill back inland overnight, with increasing high clouds. Patchy drizzle is possible. Lows in the 40s, along with a few upper 30s in southern Monterey County.

Saturday: Cool and cloudy for most of the Central Coast. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s along the coast. Inland locations mostly 60s, with a few 70s. Light showers possible late Saturday night.

Extended: Lingering showers possible on Monday as the cold front moves east. Tuesday will remain cool, but dry. The ridge of high pressure builds back in which will kick start a warming trend Tuesday. Warm, sunny, dry conditions expected through the later part of next week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 73ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 26th – May 2nd calls for the likelihood of near-normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Moderate drought for most of the viewing area with abnormally dry conditions for a small section of southwestern Monterey County. California Weather / Weather / Weather Authority / Weather Team / Weather Video