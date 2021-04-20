Seasonable Midweek Weather

Weather Authority

WEATHER STORY

Onshore flow will continue to bring cool, cloudy weather to the coast. Inland temperatures will remain at or below seasonable, along with breezy and even gusty conditions in the interior valleys. A weak weather system will then pass by on Wednesday and could spawn a few showers over the Diablos Wednesday afternoon.

***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas until 9PM Tuesday.



-Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. Seas 8 to 10 feet at 11 seconds.



Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.\

Overnight: More low clouds with patchy fog and drizzle possible. Lows in the 40s to 50s on the coast with inland spots mostly in the 40s, with a few upper 30s.

Wednesday: Breezy and cool along the coast. The north side of the bay could see more sunshine, while the south side of the bay will be mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to low 60s. Inland locations remain seasonable with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon, highs will range from the 60s to low 70s, with a few 80s possible in south Monterey County.



Extended: A weak weather system will slide down the state from the north Wednesday. Onshore flow will strengthen ahead of it, bringing cooler, cloudier conditions to the coast. As it passes on Wednesday, there is a slight chance for a shower over the inland hills. Dry, seasonable conditions will finish the week before clouds increase ahead of a pattern change this weekend. The return of rain is possible late Sunday into Monday.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 73ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 26th – May 2nd calls for the likelihood of near-normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Moderate drought for most of the viewing area with abnormally dry conditions for a small section of southwestern Monterey County.