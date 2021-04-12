Windy Tuesday

Weather Authority

Air quality updates will return when needed. Outside of fire or winter inversion seasons, our air quality is *rarely* anything but good to moderate.



Weather Story: The ridge to the west of the Central Coast will weaken as a weather system starts to work south over the Great Basin early this week, bringing with it some cooler air aloft. This will slightly impact our temperatures and bring us windy conditions starting Monday.

Overnight: Low clouds and patchy fog will slowly fill back in around the bay and interior valleys. Expect widespread lows in the 40s, with a few mid to upper 30s inland.

Tuesday: Windy conditions return. Along the coast gusts could be 15 to 20 MPH. The strongest winds will be in the higher elevations and within the Salinas Valley, gusts 25 to 30 MPH. Temperatures will also be slightly cooler on Tuesday. The difference will be more noticeable for inland cities, with a five to ten degree drop from Monday. Coastal locations will cool slightly, only a degree or two. Along the coast expect partly cloudy skies, inland mostly sunny with an occasional passing cloud.

Extended: Our low cloud cycle will continue through the week. We will return to seasonable weather by mid-week, and could even be slightly warmer than average toward the end of the week as the ridge strengthens. Conditions look to remain dry.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 16th – 22nd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.